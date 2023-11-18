SpaceX poised for second launch of mega Starship rocket

SpaceX is poised Saturday for the second test launch of Starship, the largest rocket ever built that Elon Musk hopes will one day colonize Mars, while NASA awaits a modified version to land humans on the Moon.

It comes after a first attempt to fly the spaceship in its fully-stacked configuration back in April ended in a spectacular explosion over the Gulf of Mexico.

SpaceX has insisted that explosions during the early stages of rocket development are welcome and help inform design choices faster than ground tests -- though time is ticking down for a modified Starship to be ready for a planned lunar landing in 2025.

Blast off from the company's Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, is set for 7:00 am local time (1300 GMT) with a launch window of 20 minutes.