Cancer cells may evade chemotherapy by going dormant: Study

Cancer cells can dodge chemotherapy by entering a state that bears similarity to certain kinds of senescence, a type of “active hibernation” that enables them to weather the stress induced by aggressive treatments aimed at destroying them, according to a new study.

The study was led by scientists at Weill Cornell Medicine. These findings have implications for developing new drug combinations that could block senescence and make chemotherapy more effective.

In a study published on 26 January in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research, the investigators reported that this biologic process could help explain why cancers so often recur after treatment.

The research was done in both organoids and mouse models made from patients’ samples of acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) tumours. The findings were also verified by looking at samples from AML patients that were collected throughout the course of treatment and relapse.