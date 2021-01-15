Covaxin, Covishield not recommended for below 18, lactating mothers, pregnant women

Mild adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) like headache, fatigue, myalgia (pain in muscle), injection site tenderness, malaise (weakness), pyrexia, chills, arthralgia, and nausea are among the symptoms that may occur following Covisheld vaccination.

As per a health ministry communication of India, paracetamol could be given in these adverse reactions. Very rare cases of demylenating have been reported following this vaccination.

For Covaxin, use of chroloquine and corticosteroids may impair antibody response. In addition, some mild AEFIs like injection site pain, headache, fatigue, fever, body ache, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, giddiness-dizzyness, tremor, sweating, cold, cough and injection site sweating may occur.