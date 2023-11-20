Microsoft to hire OpenAI’s sacked CEO Sam Altman

“Today I got a call inviting me to consider a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: to become the interim CEO of @OpenAI. After consulting with my family and reflecting on it for just a few hours, I accepted,” he wrote.

“Before I took the job, I checked on the reasoning behind the change. The board did not remove Sam over any specific disagreement on safety, their reasoning was completely different from that.”

“It’s clear that the process and communications around Sam’s removal has been handled very badly, which has seriously damaged our trust,” Shear added.

Global tech titan Microsoft has invested more than $10 billion in OpenAI and has rolled out the AI pioneer’s tech in its own products.