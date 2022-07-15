Highly accurate non-invasive test for liver diseases developed

Researchers have created a liquid biopsy test, which uses two circulating proteins, to test for major liver diseases. The test was found to be highly accurate, sensitive, and specific for both NASH and liver fibrosis.

For the first time, a non-invasive test will allow for the determination of staging of both diseases without recurring invasive liver biopsy.

According to the findings published in the journal Gut, non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) is the most severe form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and is diagnosed in approximately 60 per cent of NAFLD patients.

NASH puts people at risk of progressing to advanced liver diseases such as liver fibrosis, cirrhosis, and liver cancer.