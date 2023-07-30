European wind-mapping satellite returned safely to Earth

A European wind-mapping satellite has returned successfully to Earth following a delicate assisted return designed to minimise damage from flying debris, the European Space Agency said on Saturday.

It is the first time ESA's mission control had attempted an assisted re-entry through the planet's atmosphere.

The Aeolus satellite -- named after the guardian of wind in Greek mythology -- was launched in 2018 to measure Earth's global wind patterns, and thus improve both short-term weather forecasting and our understanding of man-made climate change.