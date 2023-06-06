South Africa's Lee Berger, palaeontology action hero

Donning Indiana Jones hats and astronaut-like suits, Lee Berger is something of a palaeontology action hero.

The South Africa-based, US-born explorer has turned the study of ancient life upside down, discovering two new species of hominid in less than two decades -- hit findings that earned him fame and envy.

On Monday he was at it again.

In several scientific papers, Berger announced evidence that Homo naledi -- one of our Stone Age cousins he previously unveiled -- buried their dead and carved symbols on tomb walls.

These would be the oldest interments ever found.

The findings question the current understanding of human evolution, implying that our small-brained, tree-climbing relatives who roamed earth more than 200,000 years ago had cognitive abilities usually associated with modern humans.

"Homo naledi tells us we're not that special," Berger told AFP, perched on a rock outside a cave in the Cradle of Humankind, a world heritage site near Johannesburg, which is the 57-year-old's scientific playground.

"We ain't gonna get over that," he quipped.