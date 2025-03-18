Astronauts finally to return after unexpected 9-month ISS stay

After more than nine months aboard the International Space Station, a pair of astronauts is finally set to depart for Earth early Tuesday, ending a prolonged mission that has captivated global attention.

Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams flew to the orbital lab in June last year, on what was supposed to be a days-long roundtrip to test out Boeing's Starliner on its first crewed flight.

But the spaceship developed propulsion problems and was deemed unfit to fly them back, instead returning empty without more major problems.

Ex-Navy pilots Wilmore and Williams, 62 and 59 respectively, were instead reassigned to the NASA-SpaceX Crew-9 mission, which saw a Dragon spacecraft fly to the ISS last September with a team of two, rather than the usual four, to make room for the "stranded" pair.