Eating earlier could reduce risk factors for type-2 diabetes: Study

A new research drove by The Endocrine Society found that intermittent fasting or eating earlier is associated with lower blood sugar levels and insulin resistance. People who start eating before 8:30 am had lower blood sugar levels and less insulin resistance, which could reduce the risk of developing type-2 diabetes.

"We found people who started eating earlier in the day had lower blood sugar levels and less insulin resistance, regardless of whether they restricted their food intake to less than 10 hours a day or their food intake was spread over more than 13 hours daily," said lead researcher Marriam Ali, MD of Northwestern University in Chicago.

Insulin resistance occurs when the body does not respond as well to the insulin that the pancreas is producing and glucose is less able to enter the cells. People with insulin resistance may be at higher risk of developing type-2 diabetes.