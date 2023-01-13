Nuclear reactor experiment rules out one dark matter hope

It was an anomaly detected in the storm of a nuclear reactor so puzzling that physicists hoped it would shine a light on dark matter, one of the universe's greatest mysteries.

However new research has definitively ruled out that this strange measurement signalled the existence of a "sterile neutrino", a hypothetical particle that has long eluded scientists.

Neutrinos are sometimes called "ghost particles" because they barely interact with other matter -- around 100 trillion are estimated to pass through our bodies every second.

Since neutrinos were first theorised in 1930, scientists have been trying to nail down the properties of these shape-shifters, which are one of the most common particles in the universe.