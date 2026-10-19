Musk back in the spotlight, but politics dims the awe

With a sports car that somersaults through the air, Elon Musk is back in the headlines for technological daring -- but his plunge into politics and his return to US President Donald Trump's side mean the world's richest man no longer enjoys the unqualified praise of years past.

"All the things that we were promised since the 1950s, of space travel and flying cars... he's doing all of those things," said Andrew Selepak, a social media professor at the University of Florida.

"And yet we're not giving it the attention, we're not giving it the awe that it probably truly deserves," he added.

In recent weeks, Musk has seemed to be everywhere at once.