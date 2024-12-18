Less focus on developing skills, rush to create freelancers

Three government ministries are currently providing training to create freelancers in the IT sector, with over 10 billion taka already spent on these initiatives.

However, a government study reveals a significant gap between the training provided and market demands. Bangladesh continues to lag behind competing countries in terms of skills and income.

During the previous Awami League government, it was claimed that the number of freelancers was increasing by millions annually. Numerous projects were launched to support this claim. The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Department alone has spent at least 10 billion taka to create freelancers.

Similarly, the National Academy for Computer Training and Research (NACTAR) under the Ministry of Education and the Youth Development Department under the Ministry of Youth and Sports have also invested heavily in freelancer training programmes.