Prothom Alo :

What was it like to experience weightlessness for the first time, and how did it feel when you adjusted to living and working in microgravity?

Joseph Acaba: Going to space is one of the most incredible things. When you launch from Earth, you push off Earth with the rockets, and it only takes 8.5 minutes, and you go from being on Earth with gravity to now you're in space and you're going around the Earth.

You feel like you're weightless. And that's what we call the microgravity environment on the space shuttle. It's fairly small. And so once you get there, you have your seat belt on. The first time you let it go and you start to float. It's just, absolutely amazing. And then when you get to the space station, that is a very, very big laboratory.

Now you can just float across entire modules. You almost feel like a superhero because you can it's like you can fly. And I was talking to students today and they're all, yeah, we love Spiderman. And when you're in space, you know, you can just jump off of the floor. You can hang on to the wall, you can jump up to the ceiling.

And it all feels very normal. So the adaptation, it takes about a day for your body to go. This is different than being on Earth and within a matter of a day or two. It's almost like we were born to be in space. You just learn how to move your body. You know how to float around. It has challenges working with tools, but that adaptation, it's fairly quick and your body has to adjust.

But, we do a really good job as human beings, living and working in space.