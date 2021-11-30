Four decades but still no silver bullet

In June 1981, US epidemiologists report five cases of a rare form of pneumonia in gay men in California, some of whom have died. Unusual versions of skin cancer are identified in others.

It is the first alert about Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), still unknown and unnamed.

Doctors identify "opportunistic infections" among injected drug-users late in the year and in haemophiliacs and Haitian residents in the United States (mid-1982).

The term AIDS appears for the first time in 1982.