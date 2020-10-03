French 'Alzheimer's village': Where nursing home meets the outside world

Residents of the purpose-built village near Dax in southwestern France shop for groceries, get pampered at the hair salon and enjoy music recitals just like anyone else.

But this is no ordinary gated community - each of its 105 permanent residents has Alzheimer's disease.

The village offers the care of a nursing home in an environment dressed up as the outside world to soften any sense of painful rupture with the past, preserving a measure of autonomy and daily routine that may help slow the advance of dementia.