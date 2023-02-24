Homo sapiens in Europe used bow-and-arrow 54,000 years ago

A cave in southern France has revealed evidence of the first use of bows and arrows in Europe by modern humans some 54,000 years ago, far earlier than previously known.

The research, published on Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, pushes back the age of archery in Europe by more than 40,000 years.

The use of the bow-and-arrow in Africa has been documented to date back some 70,000 years.

But the oldest previous evidence of archery in Europe was the discovery of bows and arrows in peat bogs of Northern Europe, notably Stellmoor in Germany, dating back 10,000 to 12,000 years.

The new research comes from the Mandrin rock shelter overlooking the middle valley of the Rhone River in southern France.