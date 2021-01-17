Globe Biotech applies for clinical trial

Bangladeshi pharmaceutical Globe Biotech has applied for the clinical trial of its first candidate of COVID-19 vaccine titled ‘Bangavax’ on Sunday.
Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) has received this research protocol from Globe Biotech.
Along with some researchers and officials of Globe Biotech, professor Mamun Al Mahtab of Hepatology Department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, professor Sitesh Chandra Bachar of Pharmacy Department of Dhaka University (DU), professor Tahmina Shirin, director of Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) were present during the submission of research protocol.
Earlier, Asif Mahmud, in-charge of research and development of Globe Biotech Limited, told Prothom Alo that Globe Biotech received approval on 6 January to produce the required vaccines for clinical trials.
Before the proposal submission to BMRC, professor Mamun Al Mahtab, chief researcher of this project, said, "We will apply to BMRC on Sunday for getting approval to conduct the first and second rounds of trials of our candidate (Bangavax).”