Globe Biotech applies for clinical trial

Bangladeshi pharmaceutical Globe Biotech has applied for the clinical trial of its first candidate of COVID-19 vaccine titled ‘Bangavax’ on Sunday.

Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) has received this research protocol from Globe Biotech.

Along with some researchers and officials of Globe Biotech, professor Mamun Al Mahtab of Hepatology Department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, professor Sitesh Chandra Bachar of Pharmacy Department of Dhaka University (DU), professor Tahmina Shirin, director of Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) were present during the submission of research protocol.