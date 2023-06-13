The quest to find the WWI dead, 100 years on

The remains of three Canadian soldiers who died in World War I, 105 years ago, but were only recently identified have been reburied in France at an emotion-filled military ceremony.

Hundreds of thousands of servicemen died in the war but only a few of those whose remains languish in the fields of northern France have been identified -- until now.

Thanks to major infrastructure projects and better organisation within the agencies that deal with the dead, the remains of more and more WWI soldiers have been discovered in northern France in recent years.

"We knew he'd been killed. We knew he was honoured on the Vimy Memorial. But to have a place of remembrance is something else," said 77-year-old Gordon Gilfether of his great uncle, Sergeant Richard Musgrave, who died when he was 32.