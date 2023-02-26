Decoding mystery behind structure of birds' wings

"At the leading edge of a bird's wing is a structure called the propatagium, which contains a muscle connecting the shoulder and wrist that helps the wing flap and makes bird flight possible," said Associate Professor Tatsuya Hirasawa.

"It's not found in other vertebrates, and it's also found to have disappeared or lost its function in flightless birds, one of the reasons we know it's essential for flight. So, in order to understand how flight evolved in birds, we must know how the propatagium evolved. This is what prompted us to explore some distant ancestors of modern birds, theropod dinosaurs."

Theropod dinosaurs, such as Tyrannosaurus rex and Velociraptor, had arms not wings. If scientists could find evidence of an early example of the propatagium in these dinosaurs, it would help explain how the modern avian branch of the tree of life transitioned from arms to wings. However, it's not so simple, as the propatagium is made up of soft tissues which do not fossilize well if at all, so direct evidence might not be possible to find. Instead, the researchers had to find an indirect way to identify the presence or lack of a propatagium in a specimen.