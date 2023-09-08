NASA to launch Psyche mission next month to explore metal-rich asteroid 

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is targeting 5 October for the launch of its Psyche mission, designed to explore a metal-rich asteroid that could be the heart of a planet.

Psyche is set to launch atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy at 10:38 a.m. Eastern Time on Oct. 5 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in the southeastern US state of Florida, according to NASA.

Within two weeks, technicians will begin encapsulating the spacecraft in its payload fairing -- the cone at the top of the rocket. The spacecraft will then move to the launch site for final preparations, according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).