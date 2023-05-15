Webb telescope spots three debris belts around luminous star Fomalhaut

There has been plenty of excitement in recent decades about planets detected orbiting various stars beyond our solar system.

But planets provide an incomplete picture of the complex framework that exists around stars, leaving out components like the belts of rocky and icy debris orbiting our sun.

Scientists on Monday unveiled observations by the James Webb Space Telescope showing new details about such features around a luminous star called Fomalhaut in our own neighborhood of the Milky Way galaxy.

These observations of three concentric dusty rings of debris orbiting Fomalhaut provide the fullest view to date of such structures outside our solar system.