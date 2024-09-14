'Ecocide' on Easter Island never took place, studies suggest

Two recent studies have cast doubt on a popular theory that the ancient residents of Easter Island suffered a societal collapse because they overexploited their natural resources, an event often labelled one of history's first "ecocides".

Easter Island, located in the Pacific Ocean 3,700 kilometres (2,300 miles) from the coast of Chile, is best known for the enigmatic "moai" stone statues of humans carved by the Rapanui people.

A widespread theory popularised by historians including US author Jared Diamond claimed that the Rapanui deforested the small island -- which is known to have once been covered in palm trees -- to keep supporting the flourishing culture of its more than 15,000 inhabitants.

The sudden lack of resources is said to have triggered a brutal period of famine and warfare that escalated into cannibalism and ended in a demographic and cultural collapse.

This event in the 1600s abruptly brought an end to the creation of new moai statues -- or so the story goes.