Water flows, rising atmospheric temperatures can heat our rivers: Study

A new study has revealed how reduced water flows and rising atmospheric temperatures are set to heat our rivers which is creating major challenges for aquatic life, ecosystems, and society.

The study was published in the journal, 'Hydrological Processes'.

Water temperature is an important control for all the physical, chemical, and biological processes in rivers. It is particularly important for organisms that cannot regulate their own body temperature, such as fish. River temperature is important for human health and industrial, domestic, and recreational uses by people.

Scientists have identified three primary mechanisms that drive river water temperature increases during droughts: atmospheric energy inputs; physical habitat influences (shading and river channel shapes controlling flow); and the contributions of different water sources - groundwater tends to cool rivers in summer.