Internet to remain down for four hours on 30 Jan

The country is likely to experience internet down for four hours from 2:00am to 6:00am on 30 January due to the maintenance work of “SEA-ME-WE-5” cable, says Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited (BSCCL).
All circuits terminated at the SEA-ME-WE-5 Kuakata landing station will be closed at that time. However, SEA-ME-WE-4 submarine cable along with the circuits of ITC operators will remain open.
BSCCL said, internet service will be maintained. However, clients may experience internet down.