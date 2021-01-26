Internet to remain down for four hours on 30 Jan

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

The country is likely to experience internet down for four hours from 2:00am to 6:00am on 30 January due to the maintenance work of “SEA-ME-WE-5” cable, says Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited (BSCCL).

Advertisement

All circuits terminated at the SEA-ME-WE-5 Kuakata landing station will be closed at that time. However, SEA-ME-WE-4 submarine cable along with the circuits of ITC operators will remain open.

BSCCL said, internet service will be maintained. However, clients may experience internet down.

More News

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine works against new variants

Scientists in Britain began clinical trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday as other vaccine developers across Europe also stepped up work on experimental shots against the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Humans used chopping tools half million years ago: Study

Humans used chopping tools half million years ago: Study

Catnip leaves kitties feline groovy, wards off mosquitoes: study

A domestic black cat looks at a cat sitting outside the window, in the village of Blecourt during a lockdown imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread in France, 29 March 2020.

Globe Biotech applies for clinical trial

Globe Biotech applies for clinical trial