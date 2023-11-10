US surgeons perform world's first whole eye transplant

A team of surgeons in New York has performed the world's first transplant of an entire eye in a procedure widely hailed as a medical breakthrough, although it isn't yet known whether the man will ever see through the donated eye.

The groundbreaking surgery involved removing part of the face and the whole left eye -- including its blood supply and optic nerve -- of a donor and grafting them onto a line worker from Arkansas who survived a 7,200-volt electric shock in June 2021.

Aaron James, 46, suffered extensive injuries including the loss of his left eye, his dominant left arm above the elbow, his nose and lips, front teeth, left cheek area and chin.

He was referred to NYU Langone Health, a leading medical center for facial transplants, which carried out the procedure on 27 May.