'Magical sight': Mass insect migration in European mountain pass

Scientist Will Hawkes said the first sign he was about to witness one of nature's great migrations was being enveloped by a "blizzard of butterflies, cabbage whites and clouded yellows, like a storm of petals".

Then, standing on a mountain pass on the border of France and Spain during a hot day in September, he heard a "purposeful hum".

When he looked down, there were so many insects moving around his feet that it looked "like a living carpet," Hawkes told AFP.

More than 17 million insects migrate through the 30 metre (100 foot) Pass of Bujaruelo in the Pyrenees mountain range every year, according to a study led by Hawkes published on Wednesday.