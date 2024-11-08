Chinese rover finds signs of ancient ocean on Mars

A Chinese rover has found new evidence to support the theory that Mars was once home to a vast ocean, including tracing some ancient coastline where water may once have lapped, a study said Thursday.

The theory that an ocean covered as much as a third of the Red Planet billions of years ago has been a matter of debate between scientists for decades, and one outside researcher expressed some skepticism about the latest findings.

In 2021, China's Zhurong rover landed on a plain in the Martian northern hemisphere's Utopia region, where previous indications of ancient water had been spotted.

It has been probing the red surface ever since, and some new findings from the mission were revealed in the new study in the journal Nature.