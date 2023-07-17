Virgin Galatic's next spaceflight will include sweepstakes winners

On board will be Keisha Schahaff, a health coach from Antigua and Barbuda, who won a contest that raised $1.7 million for the non-profit Space for Humanity, which aims to widen space access.

"I always was interested in space as a little girl," she told AFP in an interview in 2021. "This is a great opportunity for me to feel alive and to just make the greatest adventure ever."

She will be joined by her daughter Anastatia Mayers, an 18-year-old student at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland, who is studying philosophy and physics. They will be the first mother-daughter duo to fly to space.

Also on board will be Jon Goodwin, an 80-year-old adventurer who competed in the 1972 Olympic games as a canoeist for Britain. Goodwin was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2014 and will be the second person with the condition to travel to space.