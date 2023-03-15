'No need to worry': Odds drop newly-found asteroid will hit Earth

The chances have plummeted that a newly-discovered asteroid with the potential to wipe out a city will hit Earth on Valentine's Day 2046, the European Space Agency said on Tuesday.

The asteroid, which is named 2023 DW and is estimated to be around the size of a 50-metre Olympic swimming pool, was first spotted by a small Chilean observatory on 26 February.

It swiftly shot to the top of NASA and ESA lists of asteroids that pose a danger to Earth, leading to a raft of alarming news headlines, some warning lovers to cancel their Valentine's plans on 14 February, 2046.

Late last month the asteroid was given a one in 847 chance of hitting Earth -- but the odds rose to one in 432 on Sunday, according to the ESA's risk list.