Three decades later, first brown dwarf ever found offers a surprise

In 1995, astronomers confirmed the discovery for the first time of a brown dwarf, a body too small to be a star and too big to be a planet - sort of a celestial tweener. But it turns out that was not the full story.

Researchers now have taken a fresh look at that brown dwarf and learned that it actually is not a single brown dwarf but rather two of them orbiting astonishingly close to each other while circling a small star. This was documented in two new studies using telescopes in Chile and Hawaii.

These two brown dwarfs are gravitationally locked to each other in what is called a binary system, an arrangement commonly observed among stars. So the brown dwarf that three decades ago was named Gliese 229B is now recognized as Gliese 229Ba, with a mass 38 times greater than our solar system's largest planet Jupiter, and Gliese 229Bb, with a mass 34 greater than Jupiter.