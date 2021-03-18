Mars water still trapped underground: Study

A significant portion of Mars’ water, between 30 and 99 per cent, is trapped within minerals in the planet’s crust, says a new study.

The research, published in the journal Science, challenges the current theory that the Red Planet’s water escaped into space.

The research team from California Institute of Technology (Caltech) and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) found that around four billion years ago, Mars was home to enough water to have covered the whole planet in an ocean about 100 to 1,500 metres deep; a volume roughly equivalent to half of Earth’s Atlantic Ocean.

But, by a billion years later, the planet was as dry as it is today.