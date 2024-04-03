KNF stages armed robbery at Sonali Bank branch in Bandarban
Members of newly emerged militant group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) looted over Tk 15 million from Sonali Bank’s branch in Ruma, Bandarban.
The incident occurred during Taraweeh prayers. The robbers looted 14 weapons from the Ansar members guarding the bank and allegedly abducted the bank manager, Nizam Uddin, from the mosque on the bank premises.
A witness said that some 70-80 KNF men arrived in the Hathimatha Para area of the upazila around 8:00 pm on Tuesday. Some of them went to the bank while some others went to the mosque and the upazila officer’s quarters. They broke into the bank vault and looted the cash. Bank officials believe over Tk 15 million was looted.
The witness, who requested anonymity, said that the terrorists looted 14 weapons from the Ansar members guarding the bank and abducted Nizam Uddin, the manager of Ruma Upazila branch of Sonali Bank, from the mosque during Taraweeh prayers. They also entered the officers’ quarters in front of the bank and took hostage the upazila engineer, Md. Saiful Islam, and took away the money kept for various works.
Ruma police station officer-in-charge (OC) Muhammad Shahjahan said that the “hilltop-based armed terrorists” looted the bank’s money and weapons and abducted the bank manager.
Confirming the incident, Sonali Bank Bandarban district branch manager Rajan Kanti Das said that he was informed of the incident but had not yet been able to contact the bank manager.
He said that on Tuesday, the salaries and bonuses of the employees for Eid were taken to the bank. At night, the armed terrorist group attacked the bank. They looted the cash from the bank, along with 14 weapons and the bank manager, Md. Nizam Uddin.
Bandarban district police additional superintendent of police (administration and finance) Hossain Md. Raihan Kazemi said that the incident of bank robbery, arms looting and abduction had taken place.
He said that an emergency meeting was underway with the district police and the army. He said that further details would be provided later.