KNF stages armed robbery at Sonali Bank branch in Bandarban

A witness said that some 70-80 KNF men arrived in the Hathimatha Para area of the upazila around 8:00 pm on Tuesday. Some of them went to the bank while some others went to the mosque and the upazila officer’s quarters. They broke into the bank vault and looted the cash. Bank officials believe over Tk 15 million was looted.

The witness, who requested anonymity, said that the terrorists looted 14 weapons from the Ansar members guarding the bank and abducted Nizam Uddin, the manager of Ruma Upazila branch of Sonali Bank, from the mosque during Taraweeh prayers. They also entered the officers’ quarters in front of the bank and took hostage the upazila engineer, Md. Saiful Islam, and took away the money kept for various works.