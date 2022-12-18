Mosquitoes can transmit bacteria thru physical touch: Study

It's wise to stay away from mosquitoes to prevent bites. However, a recent study from North Carolina State University suggests that having a swatter handy may be another benefit of mosquitoes' bacteria-filled exteriors.

The groundbreaking research, which was released in PLOS ONE, looked at mosquitoes located in residences in the Ivory Coast region of Africa's Cote d'Ivoire. "When you're exposed to mosquitoes, you worry about blood feeding," said R Michael Roe, William Neal Reynolds Distinguished Professor of Entomology at NC State and co-corresponding author of the study. "Our hypothesis is that mosquitoes can physically transfer bacteria by landing on you or by defecating on household surfaces, like flies do.

"They may not, but no one has studied it before."