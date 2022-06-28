Meta launches Instagram Reels APIs for developers

Reels APIs will be made available to a number of endpoints on the Instagram platform for developers, according to a statement from Meta.

According to TechCrunch, the firm claims that after learning that reels is a top priority from its developer community, it is providing the new Reels APIs. Reels' assistance from Meta is now also available for posting content, insights, comment moderation, hashtag search, company discovery, mentions, and more.

The APIs will allow developers to schedule Reels and obtain Reels' social engagement stats. Using the new APIs, developers can publish Reels on Instagram Business accounts. Developers will also be able to respond to comments, delete them, hide or reveal them, and allow or deactivate comments on Reels using the APIs. Developers will also be able to locate publicly accessible Reels that have been marked with specific hashtags.