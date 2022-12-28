NASA retires InSight lander after four years on Mars

NASA said farewell on Wednesday to the InSight lander that spent four years probing the interior of Mars.

The US space agency said mission control had been unable to contact the spacecraft on two consecutive attempts, leading to the conclusion that its solar-powered batteries have run out of energy.

"InSight may be retiring, but its legacy -- and its findings from the deep interior of Mars -- will live on," NASA said.

The space agency said it will continue to listen for a signal from the lander, which last communicated with Earth a week ago, but it is considered unlikely after months of Martian dust accumulated on its two solar panels, sapping its power.