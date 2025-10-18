One of world's oldest dinosaurs discovered in Argentina

The team found part of the dinosaur's skull, a complete vertebral column extending to the tail, and nearly intact forelimbs and hindlimbs, said CONICET.

The discovery was published in Nature magazine, with the authors saying it could inform studies into evolution.

Agustin Martinelli, one of the authors, said that the Huayracursor is estimated to have roamed the earth between 230 and 225 million years ago, making it one of the oldest dinosaurs in the world.