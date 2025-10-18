Science

One of world's oldest dinosaurs discovered in Argentina

AFP
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Handout picture released by Argentina's CONICET shows fossil bones of a Huayracursor jaguensis - at the paleontology laboratory of Crilar in Anillaco, La Rioja province, Argentina, on 10 October, 2025.AFP

Argentinian scientists have found fossilised bones of one of the world's oldest dinosaur species in the Andes Mountains, the CONICET research agency announced on Wednesday.

A paleontological team led by the institute found the almost complete skeleton of the small long-necked reptile, named Huayracursor Jaguensis, at an altitude of 3,000 meters (9,842 feet) in Argentina's northwest.

Handout picture released by Argentina's CONICET shows CONICET researcher Martin Hechenleitner preparing for analysis the skeleton of Huayracursor jaguensis - at the paleontology laboratory of Crilar in Anillaco, La Rioja province, Argentina, on 15 October, 2025.
AFP
Also Read

UK's biggest dinosaur footprint site uncovered

The team found part of the dinosaur's skull, a complete vertebral column extending to the tail, and nearly intact forelimbs and hindlimbs, said CONICET.

The discovery was published in Nature magazine, with the authors saying it could inform studies into evolution.

Agustin Martinelli, one of the authors, said that the Huayracursor is estimated to have roamed the earth between 230 and 225 million years ago, making it one of the oldest dinosaurs in the world.

Also Read

Scientists pinpoint dino-killing asteroid's origin: past Jupiter

Handout photo released by Argentina's CONICET shows researchers working in the area where the remains of Huayracursor jaguensis were found in Quebrada de Santo Domingo, La Rioja province, Argentina, on 15 March, 2018.
AFP

The species lived at the end of the Triassic period, during which the first dinosaurs and the ancestors of mammals started to appear, the researchers said.

Although the discovered species is part of a lineage of herbivorous dinosaurs that includes long-necked giants, the researchers noted that an adult Huayracursor Jaguensis only measured about two meters in length and weighed approximately 18 kilograms (40 pounds).

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Science