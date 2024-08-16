Scientists pinpoint dino-killing asteroid's origin: past Jupiter

An intense debate surrounding the cosmic rock that killed the dinosaurs has stirred scientists for decades, but a new study has revealed some important -- and far-out -- data about the impactor's origin story.

Researchers, whose findings were published Thursday in the journal Science, used an innovative technique to demonstrate that the apocalyptic culprit which slammed into the Earth's surface 66 million years ago, causing the most recent mass extinction, had formed beyond Jupiter's orbit.

They also refute the idea that it was a comet.

The new insights into the apparent asteroid that cratered into Chicxulub, in what is present-day Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, could improve the understanding of celestial objects that have struck our planet.

"Now we can, with all this knowledge... say that this asteroid initially formed beyond Jupiter," Mario Fischer-Godde, lead author of the study and a geochemist at the University of Cologne, told AFP.

The conclusions are particularly notable, given how rarely this type of asteroid collides with Earth.