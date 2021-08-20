NASA halts SpaceX work on lunar lander after Blue Origin suit

NASA agreed on Thursday to temporarily halt work on a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract awarded to Elon Musk's SpaceX after rival billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin sued the US government, an agency spokeswoman said.

Blue Origin has said its lawsuit, filed in the US Court of Federal Claims last week, was "an attempt to remedy the flaws in the acquisition process found in NASA's Human Landing System." A US judge has set an 14 October hearing on the case.