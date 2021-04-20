NASA’s Mars helicopter succeeds in historic first flight

NASA successfully flew its mini helicopter Ingenuity on Mars early Monday, the first powered flight on another planet and a feat the agency likened to “our Wright brothers moment.”

The four pound (1.8 kilogram) rotorcraft lifted off at 3:34 am Eastern Time (0734 GMT), rose to a height of 10 feet (three meters), swiveled its tissue-box sized body, swayed in a gentle Martian breeze and then touched down after 39.1 seconds.

Data and images from the flight were transmitted 173 million miles (278 million kilometers) back to Earth where they were received by NASA’s array of ground antennas and processed almost three-and-a-half hours later.

Engineers in orange polo shirts were glued to their screens at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, where the mission had been planned for the past six years.

They broke into cheers as one of them read off a checklist of maneuvers Ingenuity had successfully executed, and concluded: “Ingenuity has performed its first flight—the first flight of a powered aircraft on another planet.”