New dinosaur species 'stegosaur' is oldest discovered: Study

According to a research, a new species of one of the most recognisable types of dinosaurs is the oldest stegosaur ever found in Asia. It is one of the earliest unearthed anywhere in the world.

The study was published in the journal, 'Journal of Verterbrate Paleontology.' Stegosaur was relatively small and fearsome looking. It is measured about 2.8 metres (9 feet) from nose to tail -but scientists can't tell whether the remains are those of an adult or juvenile.

Remains of the stegosaur, which included bones from the back, shoulder, thigh, feet, and ribs, as well as several armour plates, date to the Bajocian stage of the Middle Jurassic period - much earlier than most known stegosaurs.

A team from the Chongqing Bureau of Geological and Mineral Resource Exploration and Development in China and London's Natural History Museum named it Bashanosaurus primitivus - "Bashan" in reference to the ancient name for the area of Chongqing in China where the dinosaur was found, and the Latin for 'first' is primitivus.