Novel chip that improves testing, tracing for Covid

A team of researchers has developed a chip that provides a simpler and more rapid method of genome sequencing for viruses like Covid-19.

The researchers, including Jeremy Edwards from the University of New Mexico, were able to sequence 95 per cent of the genome of each sample with greater than 99.9 per cent accuracy.

“This new technology allows for faster and more accurate tracing of Covid and other respiratory viruses, including the appearance of new variants,” Edwards said.

“With this simple and rapid testing procedure, scientists will be able to more accurately track the progression and better prevent the onset of the next pandemic,” Edwards added.