Scientists defend T rex as only species of mighty Tyrannosaurus

T rex still reigns as the king of dinosaurs, according to scientists who on Monday argued against a contentious hypothesis advanced this year that the mighty meat-eater Tyrannosaurus should be recognised as three species and not just one.

Seven paleontologists in a research published on Monday said a study from March offered insufficient evidence to show that there were three Tyrannosaurus species based on fossils of the world's most-famous dinosaur, citing improper statistical methods, limited comparative samples and faulty measurements.

T rex has been the single species of the genus Tyrannosaurus recognised since the dinosaur was first described in 1905. A genus is a broader grouping of related organisms than a species.