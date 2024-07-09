Scientists reemerge after year 'on Mars'

The NASA astronaut knocks loudly three times on a what appears to be a nondescript door, and calls cheerfully: "You ready to come out?"

The reply is inaudible, but beneath his mask he appears to be grinning as he yanks the door open -- and four scientists who have spent a year away from all other human contact, simulating a mission to Mars, spill out to cheers and applause.

Anca Selariu, Ross Brockwell, Nathan Jones and team leader Kelly Haston have spent the past 378 days sealed inside the "Martian" habitat in Houston, Texas, part of NASA's research into what it will take to put humans on the Red Planet.

They have been growing vegetables, conducting "Marswalks," and operating under what NASA terms "additional stressors" -- such as communication delays with "Earth", including their families; isolation and confinement.