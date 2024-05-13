US to raise concerns at first China AI talks

The United States and China will hold their first talks on artificial intelligence on Tuesday, with Washington set to raise concerns about Beijing's use of the fast-emerging technology, US officials said.

The inaugural dialogue -- announced without a date during Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit last month to Beijing -- will take place in Geneva involving senior officials.

US officials said they did not expect any concrete agreements or offers of cooperation from the dialogue, but wanted a channel of communication on each country's views and perceptions of risk.

