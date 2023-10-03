Trio win Nobel Prize in Physics for use of light to study electrons

The academy said the work by the trio had given humanity new tools for exploring the world of electrons inside atoms and molecules with applications in fields such as electronics and medical diagnostics.

"The laureates' experiments have produced pulses of light so short that they are measured in attoseconds, thus demonstrating that these pulses can be used to provide images of processes inside atoms and molecules," it said in a statement.

L'Huillier told a news conference, "it is really a prestigious prize and I'm so happy to get it. It's incredible."

She works at Lund University in Sweden and Agostini is a professor at Ohio State University in the United States. Krausz is director at Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics.