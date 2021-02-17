Protection against severe COVID-19 inherited from Neanderthals

A new study has suggested that a genetic variant associated with reduced coronavirus severity was inherited from Neanderthals.

According to researches, previously, a genetic factor associated with an increased risk of contracting severe COVID-19 was shown to be inherited from Neanderthals.

Researchers Hugo Zeberg and Svante Paabo analyzed new data from the Genetics of Mortality in Critical Care consortium, which includes more than 2,200 critically ill COVID-19 patients, and identified several additional genomic regions associated with COVID-19 hospitalisation.

Using genomic data from published databases, the authors found that the sequence variations associated with COVID-19 hospitalisation in one of these regions, located on chromosome 12, tended to be inherited together in Europeans.