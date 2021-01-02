COVID-19: UK variant linked to high viral loads, Neanderthal gene offers protection

The highly infectious COVID-19 coronavirus variant that has been circulating in Britain is linked to higher loads of the virus in swab samples obtained from the nose and the back of the throat, according to a research report published on medRxiv on Sunday ahead of peer review.

Around 35 per cent of patients infected by the variant form had very high levels of the virus in their samples, compared to 10 per cent of patients without the variant, study leader Michael Kidd of Public Health England and Birmingham University told Reuters.

Higher viral loads have been linked with worse COVID-19 outcomes. The tests were conducted at the Birmingham Turnkey Lab.