Quantum mechanics might explain why DNA mutates spontaneously

Even though DNA replicates with astounding precision, it’s not immune to mistakes and can lead to mutations. Using sophisticated computer modelling, a team of physicists and chemists at the University of Surrey have shown that such errors in copying can arise due to the strange rules of the quantum world.

The findings were published in the journal Nature Communications Physics.

The two strands of the famous DNA double helix are linked together by subatomic particles called protons - the nuclei of atoms of hydrogen - which provide the glue that bonds molecules called bases together. These so-called hydrogen bonds are like the rungs of a twisted ladder that makes up the double helix structure discovered in 1952 by James Watson and Francis Crick based on the work of Rosalind Franklin and Maurice Wilkins.