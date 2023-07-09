Ancient society's 'Ivory Man' was an 'Ivory Lady': scientists

The ‘Ivory Man’, whose remains were found in an opulent tomb in Spain in 2008, is believed to have been the most powerful and influential person of his ancient society nearly 5,000 years ago.

There's just one problem: the remains are of a woman, scientists have revealed. They have renamed her ‘Ivory Lady’.

Human remains are one of the only ways to understand the balance of power between the genders in ancient societies.

But it is often difficult to determine whether poorly preserved skeletons are those of men or women.

Even DNA can be difficult to extract from remains found in hot and dry climates such as Iberia, now modern day Spain and Portugal.

At a vast archaeological site at Valencina, near the southwestern Spanish city of Seville, several large and sophisticated tombs have been unearthed.