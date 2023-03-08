NASA's Artemis 2 mission around Moon set for November 2024

"We're looking forward to that crew flying on Artemis 2," NASA associate administrator Jim Free told reporters. "Right now there's nothing holding us up based on what we learned on Artemis 1."
NASA is to reveal the members of the Artemis 2 crew later this year. All that is known so far is that one of them will be a Canadian.
Artemis 3, scheduled for about 12 months after Artemis 2, will see astronauts land for the first time on the south pole of the Moon.
"Our plan has always been 12 months, but there are significant developments that have to occur," Free cautioned.
"We're still sticking with that 12 months, but we're always looking at the development of all the hardware that has to come together for that."
Among the items still in development are a lunar lander being built by SpaceX and spacesuits, Free said.
NASA hopes to establish a lasting human presence on the Moon and later launch a years-long trip to Mars.
As part of the Artemis missions, NASA is planning to send a woman and a person of color to the Moon for the first time.
Only 12 people -- all of them white men -- have set foot on the Moon.
During the trip around Earth's orbiting satellite and back, Orion logged well over a million miles and went farther from Earth than any previous habitable spacecraft.